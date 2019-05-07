Candidate #1: I TOLD YOU GUYS TO HOLD IT DOWN

The teenagers, some of them students at Brooklyn Tech, had been partying in a rented basement room at a public housing complex in Manhattan’s East Village. White paint spattered a railing near the entrance of a basement room at the First Houses on East Third Street in Manhattan. A party advertised on social media drew as many as 300 young people on Saturday night to a public housing complex in Manhattan’s East Village, where residents said partygoers paid $10 to enter a basement room usually reserved for tenant meetings. The music was blasting as the crowd, which included teenagers from an elite public high school in Brooklyn, spilled into the courtyard. Barely an hour had passed before residents of the development, the First Houses, called the police at about 10 p.m. But someone upstairs had decided to do something about it. White paint and a caustic chemical were poured from overhead, burning at least 10 of the teenagers in the courtyard, the police said on Sunday.

Candidate #2: CONTROVERSIAL, WHY?

An Ohio bar said its controversial menstruation-themed cocktail — which comes complete with a tampon applicator — is designed to raise awareness about women’s health issues. The bar, Yuzo in Lakewood, sparked controversy last week when its Facebook page unveiled the “Even Can’t Literally,” a blood-colored berry margarita with a tampon applicator as garnish. Some commenters criticized the drink as mocking women, but bartender Sarah Krueger said she created the cocktail as a means of raising women’s health awareness. She said one dollar from every purchase of the drink goes to the Domestic Violence and Child Advocacy Center in Cleveland. “We also decided if someone doesn’t want the actual tampon in their drink, they can donate that tampon as well. They can get the drink and say ‘donate the tampon, we just want the drink’ and we’ll still donate the dollar to the woman’s shelter,” she told WJW-TV. Yuzu’s owner Dave Bumba said he wasn’t worried about the backlash.

