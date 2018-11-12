Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of November 14th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• Good Charlotte at The Complex

The Madden brothers are still hacking away at their angst and your angst.

• Local H at Urban Lounge

Have a 9o’s itch that needs proper scratching. Well, the master’s of the break-up song is bringing their Pack Up the Cats Tour to Urban Lounge. My pick of the week!

• Nikki Glaser at Wiseguys

Nikki hosted the MTV late-night talk show Nikki and Sara LIVE and co-hosted the popular podcast You Had To Be There. She has also made memorable appearances on Comedy Central’s @midnight with Chris Hardwick, Inside Amy Schumer, The Roast of Rob Lowe, and has had multiple appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She also produces, creator, and star of Not Safe w/Nikki Glaser. 2 shows tonight and 2 shows Saturday.

• SLUG Mag’s Brewstillery at Union Event Center

Salt Lake has been giving us some pretty good excuses to drink in public and it’s a tradition we all need more of, so SLUG has stepped up with this event where you can enjoy some great samples and get educated about the great products some local breweries and distilleries make. And, as always, libation goes down better with food, music, and art. Goes without saysing this is a 21 and over kind of event!

• Neil Gaiman at Eccles Theatre

Gaiman’s bestselling contemporary fantasy novel, American Gods, took the Hugo, Nebula, Bram Stoker, and Locus awards—as did his bestselling young adult story, Coraline. Another children’s novel, The Graveyard Book, is the only work to win both the Newbery (US) and Carnegie (UK) Medals – awarded by librarians for the most prestigious contribution to children’s literature. Not to mention his Sandman comics and all the movies and TV that had been made from what falls out of this man’s mind. Save 15% on tickets by using the promo code “X96” when you buy your tickets.

• Goth Prom at Area 51

The 3rd annual SLC Goth Prom! Please join us for an evening of guest DJs, live bands, prom photos, the crowning of the 2018 Goth Prom King & Queen and more! 21+ event. Tickets are on sale at IconoCLAD on 414 E and 300 S while they last.

• Pray 4 Snow at Commonwealth Room

REI‘s Pray for Snow Party is back and better than ever. Break out your retro neon one-piece ski suit and grab your mono-board because it’s time to get RAD! Join us for music, drinks, an epic ski film, retro-ski fashion show, and a gourmet s’mores bar. They will have food trucks on site from Marquesas Corndogs & Rickle’s and beer from Shades Brewing. Get your groove on with a Live Band & DJ and then stay for an interactive mural painting. Noso Patches will be on-site with patch giveaways and repair demos to make your gear last throughout the decades. 21+ with proceeds going to the Utah Avalanche Center.

• Picture Your Pets with Santa

The $30 sitting fee includes a same day 8×10 portrait and is a tax-deductible donation to HSU. The $30 fee must be paid at the time of booking. You also have the option to purchase additional prints or holiday greeting cards after your photo shoot. All dogs must be on a leash and cats/other animals in a carrier, please. Limit four pets per sitting. You may book additional sittings for additional pets. Proceeds go to benefit the Humane Society of Utah.

