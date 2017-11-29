Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of November 29th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.
*This calendar is mostly accurate. probably!
•The Festival of Trees at Southtowne Expo Center
One of my favorite childhood memories: getting a warm whiskey in a sippy cup and go to look at all the wonderful trees. Hey! It was at the Salt Palace back then and it was a different time. Anyway, it’s the now, now, so no whiskey for the kids (it was actually orange juice. I just had a wicked lisp as a kid and when I said Orange Juice it sounded like I was saying “Jack Daniels”), but the amazing trees are still there along with all the holiday accessories. The best part is that proceeds benefit Primary Children’s Hospital! Runs through December 2nd. Caramel apple me, bro!
We have a celebrity coming to visit us! BB-8, of Star Wars fame, is flying into town to visit us on our opening day, Wednesday, Nov 29 at Noon. He will be posing for pictures with Festival attendees from 1:00 to 4:00. BB-8 loves Festival of Trees and the children at Primary Children’s Hospital. #Christmasmagic #Treesofhope #FestivalofTreesUtah #UtahFun #FestivalofTrees #FestivalofTreesUtah2017 #Utahsnumber1ChristmasEvent #VolunteersRock #VolunteersMatter #DeliciousSconesCinnamonRolls #starwarsBB8
•Lights On! at Gallivan Center
350,000 lights and a 60-foot tree! You can’t have that much fun getting busted bootleggin’ bottles home from Lee’s Discount in Wendover. Our dear Mayor, Jackie Biskupski (I’d love to hear Dustin from Stranger Things say her name) will be leading the way as festivities get underway at 5:30p. X96’s very own Jon Smith will be DJing the ice rink and there’s a winter clothing drive for The Road Home. Santa Claus will be there fo sho along with Christmas Carolers by The Original Dickens Carolers of Utah, face painting, appearances by Princess Moana, Elsa, and much more! Best of all, it’s FREE to attend the event.
•Billy Joel at The Viv
Due to the number of times I’ve heard “Piano Man” in bad piano and karaoke bars, I cannot attend this performance.
•Jeff Dunham at Eccles
A man and his puppets. People like that kind of thing. He’ll do it again tomorrow, too!
•Kiitos Brewery Grand Opening Weekend
Hot damn! We are getting all brewery crazy in Salt Lake as of late. Kitos is opening their tasting room and shoppe. 10 brews on tap, and high gravity beers available to purchase for taking away! This is the moment you have all been waiting for, so come raise a glass to good friends and great craft beer. Kiitos! Frankly, I’m not just going to take their word for it.
•Disney’s Newsies at Pioneer Theatre Company
Runs through the 20th! I heard Christian Bale had his legs cut off at the knee and became a child through regression therapy for the role.
•Park City Santa Pub Crawl
Even Santa wants to blow off some steam from time to time. Besides, if the Republican tax reform passes, he can quit his job. You didn’t know? Yeah, Santa is a 1%er. He’s actually a 0.5%er, which is 0.1% stronger than our beer. See how I came full circle there? Wear your festive, holiday-themed costume and bring an unwrapped toy donation – we’ve collected hundreds of toys in past years for the Christian Center. We recommend bringing cash to expedite paying for drinks. Also, stop by The Spur. Pixie and the Partygrass Boys are playing and they’re great! Also, if you’re heading up from Salt Lake, just get a room up there. You’ll have more fun.
•Rolling Stone Tribute Night at Urban Lounge
“What’s that? There’ll be beer? Oh, yeah, pay tribute to whoever you like. This time around it just so happens bands will be pay tribute to Mick and boys.
•Alex Lahey at Kilby Court
She is amazing!!! You’ve heard me play her on Xposed and IPO. Hopefully, you’ve been paying attention. Yes, I’d even go to an all-ages venue to see her. She’s that good. I love, love, love Alex Lahey!
•The X96 Toyota Nightmare Before Xmas at The Complex
SCCCRREEEEAAAMMMMINGGGGG…you know the rest. Dashboard Confessional and I Don’t Know How But They Found Me (Dallon Weeks of Panic! at the Disco and The Broecks new project) take the stage to kick off the week and bring all the feels. I can’t believe I used “feels” in my writing. I’m going to go play my guitar in the shower now.
•The 8th Annual Repeal of Prohibition Party at Gracie’s
Because f*@k Wednesday, right? Also, bootlegging is still a thing, so don’t get that excited. Weed isn’t legal in Utah (the prohibition most of you are waiting to vanish), our orange president is chopping up Utah’s national parks, and Net Neutrality is dead, so you probably can’t even read this right now unless you paid your ISP an extra $45. Who needs a drink?
UNTIL NEXT WEDNESDAY…
