Coronavirus Testing Has Dropped, Even As Death Rates Are Rising

While coronavirus cases and deaths continue to trend upwards, experts say testing is going down. Per the Associated Press, the number of daily tests is at about 750,000, down 3.6% over the past two weeks. Overall, testing is down in 22 out of 50 states – including states with spiking COVID-19 rates like Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. Experts are chalking it up to slow wait times, claiming that people are discouraged by hours-long waits to get tested, then waiting days or even weeks for the results.

