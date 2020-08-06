Scientists Say Seabird Poop Could Be Worth Millions

Scientists say we need to save the world’s seabirds – because their poop could be worth millions. Researchers say the droppings left by seagulls, penguins, and pelicans – known as guano – makes a great commercial fertilizer, potentially worth over half a billion dollars each year. The guano is also vital to marine ecosystems. All the more reason, scientists say, that seabird habitats must be preserved.

