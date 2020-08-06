Life

We Might Run Out Of Hurricane Names In 2020

The 2020 hurricane season could be one of the most active seasons ever – in fact, there’s a chance we could run out of hurricane names. NOAA is predicting as many as 25 total storms named this year – and currently, only 12 names are left on the 2020 list.

So what happens then? After Hurricane Wilfred, storms would be assigned letters from the Greek alphabet – so Hurricane Alpha, Hurricane Beta, etc.
The year 2005 saw a record 28 storms and went all the way up to Tropical Storm Zeta.

