We Might Run Out Of Hurricane Names In 2020

The 2020 hurricane season could be one of the most active seasons ever – in fact, there’s a chance we could run out of hurricane names. NOAA is predicting as many as 25 total storms named this year – and currently, only 12 names are left on the 2020 list.

NEW: NOAA predicts a 60% chance of an “above-normal” Atlantic hurricane season, including 3-6 major hurricanes at Cat. 3 strength or higher. pic.twitter.com/q2BDEu5USD — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 21, 2020

So what happens then? After Hurricane Wilfred, storms would be assigned letters from the Greek alphabet – so Hurricane Alpha, Hurricane Beta, etc.

The year 2005 saw a record 28 storms and went all the way up to Tropical Storm Zeta.