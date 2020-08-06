We Might Run Out Of Hurricane Names In 2020

The 2020 hurricane season could be one of the most active seasons ever – in fact, there’s a chance we could run out of hurricane names. NOAA is predicting as many as 25 total storms named this year – and currently, only 12 names are left on the 2020 list.
NEW: NOAA predicts a 60% chance of an “above-normal” Atlantic hurricane season, including 3-6 major hurricanes at Cat. 3 strength or higher. pic.twitter.com/q2BDEu5USD
— NBC News (@NBCNews) May 21, 2020
So what happens then? After Hurricane Wilfred, storms would be assigned letters from the Greek alphabet – so Hurricane Alpha, Hurricane Beta, etc.
The year 2005 saw a record 28 storms and went all the way up to Tropical Storm Zeta.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.