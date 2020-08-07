Pandemic Isn’t Putting The Brakes on Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Large gatherings, of course, are a big “no-no” right now because of coronavirus, but that isn’t stopping thousands of people from rolling into South Dakota this weekend for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

It kicks off today and runs for 10 days.

As many as 250,000 people are expected to attend, which would make it the largest event in the country during the pandemic.

A recent city survey showed 60% of Sturgis residents wanted it canceled.

In past years, attendees have spent about $800 million during the rally.

Officials are trying a few things to help contain the spread of coronavirus, including canceling parades and setting up hand sanitizer stations.