Free Beer From Miller Lite On International Beer Day

Friday (August 7th) is International Beer Day.

Miller Lite is cleverly giving away free beer in towns that have international names. It’s a little more complicated than that but check it out.

Places like Greece, New York; Peru, Kansas, and Poland, Ohio (not Utah – I am posting this so you’ll remember that come election time. Vote, beer is counting on you) will have the opportunity to have some free beer.

Here’s the catch. If you live in one of these towns, upload a receipt for your Miller Lite six-pack purchase and a rebate will be sent back via PayPal or Venmo. MillerLite.com has all of the cities and details on how you can get the free beer.

Technically, you might not have to live in one of these towns so read the fine print on the website.
What is your favorite beer?

