Mark Zuckerberg Is Now Worth $100 Billion

Congratulations to Mark Zuckerberg (and screw the rest of us), who is now worth an estimated $100 billion. The Facebook founder joined the exclusive ‘Centibillionaire’ club this week as Facebook shares rose by 6 percent. Overall, Zuckerberg’s personal wealth has increased by about $22 billion just this year, as social media companies like Facebook continue to thrive during the pandemic. What would you buy if you had $100 billion?

Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday became a centibillionaire: someone who is worth at least $100 billion. https://t.co/65oXGT1unR — CNN (@CNN) August 7, 2020