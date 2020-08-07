Life

Mark Zuckerberg Is Now Worth $100 Billion

Posted on

Congratulations to Mark Zuckerberg (and screw the rest of us), who is now worth an estimated $100 billion. The Facebook founder joined the exclusive ‘Centibillionaire’ club this week as Facebook shares rose by 6 percent. Overall, Zuckerberg’s personal wealth has increased by about $22 billion just this year, as social media companies like Facebook continue to thrive during the pandemic. What would you buy if you had $100 billion?

Comments
