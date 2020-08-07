Bill Gates Says Most COVID Tests Are ‘Garbage’

Bill Gates doesn’t think much of our current coronavirus testing methods. In an interview with Wired, Gates said that “the majority of all U.S. tests are completely garbage” and take too long to get results.

Gates has been heavily involved in efforts to combat the virus, and helped fund a testing program he says is faster and more efficient.

Bill Gates on Covid-19: "You would expect the CDC to be the most visible, not the White House or even Anthony Fauci. But they haven’t been the face of the epidemic…They have basically been muzzled since the beginning." https://t.co/J0pqIxNYJ1 — WIRED (@WIRED) August 7, 2020

He also believes the coronavirus is “very vaccine-preventable”, but warns that “3-4 months of Phase 3 testing” is needed for the vaccines currently in development. He also says remdesivir and dexamethasone treatments have been effective.

Do you trust the current coronavirus testing methods? Have you been tested?