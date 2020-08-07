Here’s How To Make A Claim In The Google Plus Settlement

You might have gotten an email from Google this week telling you about a class-action settlement over its Google Plus service. That settlement could put money in your pocket, so here’s how you can make a claim.

Google has admitted to a security flaw that potentially exposed user data. While there’s no evidence the data was accessed, anyone who had a Google Plus account between Jan. 1st, 2015, and April 2nd, 2019 is eligible for the settlement.

If you’re eligible, go to the website GooglePlusDataLitigation.com and click on ‘Submit A Claim’. You’ll need to enter the email address connected with your Google Plus account, along with some other identifying information to qualify.

However, don’t expect a big payout – while Google will be paying out over $7.5 million total in the settlement, individual payouts will probably be somewhere around $12 each.

Did you get the Google email? Why was Google Plus such a flop compared to other social media sites?