Life

Need A Passport? You’ll Have To Wait

Posted on

If you applied for a passport recently, it’s going to be a while before you get it. An L.A. Times article says there is a significant backlog in passport applications because of the pandemic. The U.S. State Department nearly shut down all passport processing in March. The catch-up is beginning.

According to the latest numbers, the backlog is at 1.2 million applications as of July 22nd.
Normally, it takes 6 to 8 weeks to get a passport unless it is expedited. Now, the State Department says “expect significant delays.”

Not that one would do you a lot of good right now since there are a lot of countries around the world not handing U.S. citizens visas. See more about where you can actually go if you have a passport at CNN.com.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top