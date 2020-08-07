Need A Passport? You’ll Have To Wait

If you applied for a passport recently, it’s going to be a while before you get it. An L.A. Times article says there is a significant backlog in passport applications because of the pandemic. The U.S. State Department nearly shut down all passport processing in March. The catch-up is beginning.

According to the latest numbers, the backlog is at 1.2 million applications as of July 22nd.

Normally, it takes 6 to 8 weeks to get a passport unless it is expedited. Now, the State Department says “expect significant delays.”

When can I expect to receive my passport? Nobody knows https://t.co/BJgqEuDeAS — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 7, 2020

Not that one would do you a lot of good right now since there are a lot of countries around the world not handing U.S. citizens visas. See more about where you can actually go if you have a passport at CNN.com.