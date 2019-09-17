Couple Praised For RSVP Warning On Wedding Invites

Planning for a wedding is stressful enough without having to chase down potential guests because they couldn’t be bothered to stick the RSVP in the mail. The envelope even had the stamp. Perhaps not wanting to change the seating arrangements and food total after the deadline, one couple added a pretty harsh warning to their invite reply. Besides the usual “accepts with pleasure” and “declines with regret” checkboxes, underneath, a message cautions, “If you do not RSVP by September 10th please bring a chair and a sandwich.” Posting a photo of the card to Reddit, several users praised the bride and groom, while others shared their own RSVP horror stories.

