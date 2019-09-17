Life

New York Bans Vaping

Posted on

And a Utah Representative wants to Follow suit

In response to what he’s calling a “vaping crisis,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced he’s taking an “emergency executive action” to outlaw the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and vape juices in the state. “Manufacturers of fruit and candy-flavored e-cigarettes are intentionally and recklessly targeting young people, and we’re taking action to put an end to it,” Cuomo says. “We are taking another nation-leading step to combat a public health emergency.”

The ban, which will go into effect October 4th, comes after Michigan became the first state to outlaw flavored e-cigarettes last week. So far, six deaths are suspected of being linked to vape usage. By contrast, an average of 1,300 U.S. residents dies every day from cigarette smoking.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top