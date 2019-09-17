New York Bans Vaping

And a Utah Representative wants to Follow suit

In response to what he’s calling a “vaping crisis,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced he’s taking an “emergency executive action” to outlaw the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and vape juices in the state. “Manufacturers of fruit and candy-flavored e-cigarettes are intentionally and recklessly targeting young people, and we’re taking action to put an end to it,” Cuomo says. “We are taking another nation-leading step to combat a public health emergency.”

JUST IN: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced an emergency executive action to ban the sale of flavored electronic e-cigarettes. Last Monday, Cuomo announced subpoenas for 3 vaping companies and that the state would require health warnings in stores that sell vaping devices pic.twitter.com/VLcdSD0wY5 — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) September 15, 2019

The ban, which will go into effect October 4th, comes after Michigan became the first state to outlaw flavored e-cigarettes last week. So far, six deaths are suspected of being linked to vape usage. By contrast, an average of 1,300 U.S. residents dies every day from cigarette smoking.

NEW: A lab tested 12 vape juices purchased in Salt Lake County, and found 10 contained illegal substances. Citing this study, Rep. Paul Ray said he wants to ban all vaping products: https://t.co/Yk4Chev1t0 — KUTV 2News (@KUTV2News) September 11, 2019