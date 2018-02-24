Contests Dashboard Confessional: We Fight 2018 Tour By X96 Posted on February 24, 2018 Share Tweet Share Share Email Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails. * indicates required Email Address * First Name * Related Items:Concert, Dashboard Confessional, free, The Complex, tickets, tour, Win Share Tweet Share Share Email Recommended for you The Smashing Pumpkins Awolnation Backstage Bag Toss! X96 Lounge X | Walk the Moon “Shut Up and Dance” Comments