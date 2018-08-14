Delta Hiring More Than 1,000 Flight Attendants

Make a living they said! See the world they said!

In other airline news today, if you’re looking for a new job for 2019, it’s not too early to start looking, Delta Airlines is looking to hire more than 1,000 flight attendants. The company made the announcement on Monday, “Our people are known for their engaging personalities, ability to listen, composure and teamwork — if this sounds like you, apply to come fly with us,” said Allison Ausband, Delta senior vice president of In-Flight Service. You’ll want to act fast because in 2017 over 270,000 for 1,700 flight attendant positions. Go to delta.great.job.net for more information.