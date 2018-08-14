Lunch Ladies Arrested For Stealing All The Lunch Money

The Sloppy Josephine Bandits!

Two school cafeteria workers have been arrested for stealing nearly half a million dollars by pocketing the lunch money for themselves. Sisters Joanne Pascarelli and Marie Wilson of New Canaan, CT, are accused of stealing $478,588 over five years by under-reporting how much cash they received and keeping the difference. Officials noticed something was up when they installed new software to track payments and saw the revenues suddenly double. Both sisters say they are innocent and are due in court later this month.

