Police Looking For Man Who Spanked A Hippo

Spanky, spanky hippo!

The Los Angeles Zoo has launched an investigation after viral video surfaced of a man sneaking into an exhibit and spanking a hippo. The video went viral last week. The man hops a fence and sneaks up behind two of the beasts. The hippos, Rosie and Mara, were not hurt but officials say the slap could be stressful. It could also be highly dangerous – last week, a hippo in Kenya killed a Taiwanese tourist who was taking pictures.

Hippo spanking at Los Angeles Zoo prompts police investigation, report says https://t.co/3Tk29HyVVN — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 14, 2018

Also this:

Here’s the hippo chasing the boat pic.twitter.com/JreSSU9P32 — MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) August 13, 2018