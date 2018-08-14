Life

San Francisco Launches ‘Poop Patrol’

Posted on

San Francisco has a poop problem

That’s why city officials are launching a new ‘poop patrol’ tasked with cleaning feces off the city’s streets. The city has received over 15,000 calls this year alone about human feces on sidewalks and streets.

The five-person ‘poop patrol’ will drive a vehicle equipped with a steam cleaner and try to seek out messes before citizens can call to complain. Scientists say too much poop in the streets can lead to the spread of disease like rotavirus as the poop dries.

Humans, we are truly not animals…

Comments
