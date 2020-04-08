Denver Overrun by Fake Cops Enforcing Stay-at-Home Order

Colorado’s coronavirus stay-at-home order has created an unusual problem for Denver authorities: they’ve received multiple reports of well-meaning citizens posing as police officers and “busting” violators. Police have received calls from people who say they were stopped by bogus officers who demanded paperwork proving they were out on “essential” business, says District Attorney George Brauchler. At least one of the reports turned out to be fake, he noted. “Making false reports of crimes is lying, wastes resources and weakens our system,” Brauchler says. “Pretending to be law enforcement and usurping their authority for any purpose is an attack on the legitimacy of our system. Neither will be tolerated in our community.”

Brauchler reminds residents that documentation is not required to venture outside; police are not conducting coronavirus checkpoints; and they should call 911 if they suspect an officer isn’t legitimate. “These are trying times on many levels for all of us,” he says. “We need to work together to encourage everyone to follow the public health orders that are in effect.”

