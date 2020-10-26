The latest to become obsolete: restaurant menus?

EATER reports a growing trend amid the coronavirus pandemic – disappearing restaurant menus.

Some have gone to a single menu per table, while others use a QR code that diners scan and pull up the menu on their smart device.

QR code menus, popular elsewhere in the world, are gaining traction in the U.S. during the pandemic. Are they here to stay? https://t.co/4UMfhd98Ms pic.twitter.com/A9CMNnLx1d — Eater (@Eater) October 26, 2020

It certainly makes sense. Fewer items being touched by fewer hands. It also allows for menu updates without the added cost of producing new tangible menus.

Have you noticed this trend locally? Are you a fan? Will tangible menus soon be gone forever?