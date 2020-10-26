Attorney says jail is to blame for client’s offense

An attorney says jail was the problem for Generose Yambao.

The woman received a 27-month federal sentence last week after prosecutors say she submitted an obviously fraudulent loan application, hand-written and stamped… “county jail.”

The application was submitted in 2019; while Yambao was already serving time in the West County Detention Facility in Richmond on previous fraud convictions.

Her public defender blamed Yambao’s offense on “unfettered access to drugs while in custody,” saying she now has a steady job and has turned her life around since relocating. However, prosecutors pointed to her history of fraud. She has until Feb. 2021 to begin her newest sentence. There is not parole in the federal system.

