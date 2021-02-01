Disney Drops a Mid-Season Trailer for WandaVision

Disney + has released their mid-season trailer for WandaVision.

The fifth episode drops this Friday on Disney+

We now know Wanda and Vision are living in a different world, a world created by Wanda’s grief over Vision.

‘WandaVision’ Mid-Season Trailer Gives Marvel Fans a Taste of What is To Come in the Trippy Disney Plus Series https://t.co/QtXKj3gQdF — Variety (@Variety) February 1, 2021

In the latest trailer, there are parodies of Growing Pains and Modern Family.

On social media, many were complaining about WandaVision when the first two episodes dropped, how do you feel about it now?