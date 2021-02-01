CDC Orders Mask Mandate On Public Transportation

The CDC has ordered a nationwide mask mandate on public transportation, starting Monday.

The order requires the use of facemasks inside airports, buses, trains, subways, boats, or any ride-sharing service such as taxis, Uber, or Lyft.

New CDC order requires face masks on nearly all forms of public transit, including airplanes, buses, taxis, subways, ride-shares and trains. The order takes effect tonight at 11:59 p.m. #COVID19 More from @CNBC: https://t.co/W8348Cfk82 — The Nation's Health (@nationshealth) February 1, 2021

Masks can only be removed for “brief periods” to eat, drink, or take medication. Children under two and people with certain medical conditions are exempted.

Should the CDC be allowed to make such an order? How often do you see people in public indoor spaces that aren’t wearing masks?