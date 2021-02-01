Over 600,000 people die of heart disease in the United States every year.

Here are 6 factors that can put you at risk for heart disease.

1. You have an autoimmune disease

2. It’s cold outside.

3. New exercise regiment. If you have not been working out then jump into a high-intensity workout that can actually do more harm than good. Start slow.

4. If you have cancer.

5. Poor air quality.

6. Persistent leg cramps.

6 Surprising Things That May Affect Your Heart Attack Risk https://t.co/96o7oKNa2C pic.twitter.com/cxEWqZ9PSJ — etc (@etc_godslabour) February 1, 2021

These are not the only factors. Make sure you check in with your doctor with any concerns.