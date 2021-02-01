Apple may skip ‘iPhone 13’ due to superstition.
Analysts believe they may skip it due to superstition in western cultures about the number 13.
They think Apple may do an iPhone 12s or jump to iPhone 14.
APPLE MAY SKIP IPHONE 13 COMPLETELY DUE TO SUPERSTITION
Analysts believe that Apple will skip the “iPhone 13” because the number “13” is spooky in many western cultures. Technology manufacturers do this from time to time
Will have to wait to find out #Apple #iphone13 #iPhone pic.twitter.com/oJ32n3WfQE
— Tecknowledge101 (@technews4ever) February 1, 2021
Are you superstitious? Would you buy an iPhone in the 13 series or would you prefer to skip it?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.