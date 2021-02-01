Apple May Skip iPhone 13 Completely Due to Superstition

Apple may skip ‘iPhone 13’ due to superstition.

Analysts believe they may skip it due to superstition in western cultures about the number 13.

They think Apple may do an iPhone 12s or jump to iPhone 14.

Analysts believe that Apple will skip the “iPhone 13” because the number “13” is spooky in many western cultures. Technology manufacturers do this from time to time

Will have to wait to find out #Apple #iphone13 #iPhone pic.twitter.com/oJ32n3WfQE — Tecknowledge101 (@technews4ever) February 1, 2021

Are you superstitious? Would you buy an iPhone in the 13 series or would you prefer to skip it?