Life

Apple May Skip iPhone 13 Completely Due to Superstition

Posted on

Apple may skip ‘iPhone 13’ due to superstition.

Analysts believe they may skip it due to superstition in western cultures about the number 13.

They think Apple may do an iPhone 12s or jump to iPhone 14.

Are you superstitious? Would you buy an iPhone in the 13 series or would you prefer to skip it?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top