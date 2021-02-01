Oregon Has Officially Decriminalized All Illegal Drugs

Oregon’s new law decriminalizing all illegal drugs went into effect on Monday.

Under the new rules, possession of small amounts of illegal substances will be subject to a $100 fine – which can be waived if they accept certain treatment options.

Some are hopeful Oregon's move to decriminalize drugs will be the first in a wave of progressive measures that undo years of damage caused by drug criminalization. https://t.co/85WcoGSbPf — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) February 1, 2021

Even drugs like heroin or methamphetamine are decriminalized under the law, which passed back in November. Experts expect drug convictions in the state to drop by more than 90%.

