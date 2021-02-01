Life

Oregon Has Officially Decriminalized All Illegal Drugs

Oregon’s new law decriminalizing all illegal drugs went into effect on Monday.

Under the new rules, possession of small amounts of illegal substances will be subject to a $100 fine – which can be waived if they accept certain treatment options.

Even drugs like heroin or methamphetamine are decriminalized under the law, which passed back in November. Experts expect drug convictions in the state to drop by more than 90%.

What are your thoughts on decriminalizing drugs like heroin? Will this experiment last? Will it spread to other states?

