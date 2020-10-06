Doctors Say This is a ‘Key Sign’ of COVID

According to the British Association of Dermatologists, rashes are showing up on numerous COVID patients, making the symptom a “key sign.”

Via the COVID Symptom Study, 9% of those swabbed and tested listed having symptoms of rashes on the body, fingers, and toes.

While not on the CDC’s official list of symptoms, UK dermatologists say that WHO lists rashes and skin discolorations on the skin as symptoms for months.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become clear that people with the virus can also develop symptoms on their skin We have produced a gallery of COVID-19 skin symptoms using images collected by the COVID Symptom Study App @Join_ZOE 👉 https://t.co/tBJBcn22IK pic.twitter.com/885T8Rnl9Y — The British Association of Dermatologists (@HealthySkin4All) October 3, 2020

Dr. Tanya Bleiker, President of the British Association of Dermatologists, says, “The association between certain rashes and Covid-19 has become increasingly clear, and being able to recognize these is crucial for reducing the spread of the disease.”

Have you had any health issues that may lead you to believe that you have Covid-19?