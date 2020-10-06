PlayStation 5 is Switching Around Controller Buttons

The upcoming release of the PlayStation 5 is changing things around on its controller, swapping the functions of the X and O buttons. This will be streamlined so configurations will be the same worldwide.

In Japan, PlayStation controllers have used the X buttons to cancel and the O buttons to confirm. Western gamers have had the opposite, X to confirm, O to cancel up to this point. The new PlayStation model will revert back to how the controllers are used in Japan.

Lost in translation. @Sony is set to radicalise its #Japanese @PlayStation 5 product, by inverting the O + X buttons on controllers, in order to bring them in line with the rest of the world https://t.co/JCuaokAEjQ via @GIBiz #gaming #eSports — MTFGames_Sports (@MTFGames_Sports) October 6, 2020

Fans are not excited about the change in controllers, claiming that this will make their gaming experience more confusing.

The PlayStation 5 will be released in November.

Do you think Sony should have changed the button functions? Are you going to be getting the new PlayStation?