Man Charged After 80-Year-Old Dies Following Mask Dispute

A man has been charged in the death of an 80-year-old man who died after a facemask argument in upstate New York.

The victim, 80-year-old Rocco Sapienza, was at a bar in West Seneca when he confronted Donald Lewinski about not wearing a facemask. Lewinski allegedly shoved him to the ground, causing Sapienza to have a seizure and lose consciousness. He died several days later from head trauma.

Lewinski is charged with negligent homicide. His attorneys say he intends to plead not guilty.

