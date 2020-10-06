Man Charged After 80-Year-Old Dies Following Mask Dispute

A man has been charged in the death of an 80-year-old man who died after a facemask argument in upstate New York.
The victim, 80-year-old Rocco Sapienza, was at a bar in West Seneca when he confronted Donald Lewinski about not wearing a facemask. Lewinski allegedly shoved him to the ground, causing Sapienza to have a seizure and lose consciousness. He died several days later from head trauma.
A 65-year-old man in the Buffalo, New York, area faces charges after an 80-year-old man who had confronted him about not wearing a coronavirus face mask died following the dispute. https://t.co/d1ZKSPeBH0
— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 6, 2020
Lewinski is charged with negligent homicide. His attorneys say he intends to plead not guilty.
What’s the worst facemask argument you’ve witnessed since the pandemic began?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.