KFC’s Double Down ‘Burger’ Is Back

The Colonel’s legendary Double Down ‘burger’ is back on the menu. It’s been missing in action for two years.

If you have never tried it before you are missing out.

Instead of a burger bun, the classic KFC burger is stuffed between two pieces of Original Recipe Chicken. On the inside, it’s stuffed with Monterrey Jack cheese, crispy bacon, and BBQ sauce.

KFC did a temperature check on Twitter by telling people if one person liked the Twitter post, the Double D would be back.

Now that you have the good news, the bad news is, the Double D will only be around until November 15, and the only way you can get it is through Uber Eats.

Have you ever tried KFC’s Double Down ‘burger?’ If so, did you like it? If not, will you try it?