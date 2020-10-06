Over 160 Closed Down Pizza Hut Locations Will Be Sold

The Pizza Hut near you may soon close its doors for good.

The chains’ operator NPC, which also operates Wendy’s, closed 300 Pizza Hut locations back in August when it filed for bankruptcy.

Pizza Hut's largest franchisee filed for bankruptcy in July and is working to shed all of its assets.​ https://t.co/H6QOi80VX4 — Business First (@BFLouisville) September 28, 2020

As a part of the bankruptcy restructuring, 163 of those closed down Pizza Hut locations will be put up for sale across 26 states.

NPC operates around 400 Wendy’s locations as well and as of now, no Wendy’s locations have been shut down.

Has a Pizza Hut near you closed already? Will you miss it?