Jail Workers Charged After Forcing Inmates To Listen To ‘Baby Shark’ On Repeat

Three jail workers in Oklahoma are facing charges after allegedly forcing inmates to listen to “Baby Shark” on repeat.

Prosecutors say they blasted the song on a loop for hours while inmates stood handcuffed to a wall.

At least four inmates were secured to a wall with their hands cuffed behind them while the song played on a loop at a loud volume for hours. https://t.co/HgUDsCo4QC — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) October 6, 2020

Misdemeanor charges of conspiracy and cruelty to a prisoner have been filed against two former detention officers for the scheme, and against their supervisor for turning a blind eye.

