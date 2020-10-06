You Can Make $1,000 Watching Horror Movies

If you want to make an extra $1000 and love horror movies there’s a job out there that could be yours.

One lucky horror flick fan will be chosen to watch 24 hours of horror films and get paid to do it.

It's spooky season! We’re teaming up with @TeamHSI to pay one horror movie enthusiast $1000 to watch a 24 hour marathon of the scariest movies. For more information and how to enter, visit the link below… if you dare! https://t.co/diApIdzrPb pic.twitter.com/HDHucpU5Zx — CableTV.com (@CableTV) October 2, 2020

In order to score the gig, you must be 18, able to stay up all night, and be able to live-tweet your entire experience. Apply at www.cabletv.com.

If you’re lucky enough to be chosen, you’ll get $1000 and a $50 Starbucks card. The last day to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Oct 19.

Are you a fan of horror movies? Do you think you could watch horror movies for 24 hours?