Donald Trump’s Star Has Been Obliterated

Man Took a pickax to the star

According to KABC-TV in Los Angeles, a man took a pickax out of a guitar case around 3 am and went to work destroying the President’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Trump received the star from hosting the game show, The Apprentice.



The man turned himself into police around 4:30 am, but they haven’t released he identity. Hero? Protester? Criminal? You tell us.