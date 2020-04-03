Dr. Fauci: World Should Pressure China into Closing Wet Markets

As China begins to reemerge from their coronavirus crisis, Dr. Anthony Fauci says they cannot allow wet markets to reopen. The US director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases went so far as to say the rest of the world should demand and put pressure on the Chinese to make sure such markets – which sell fresh meat and produce – remain shut down. A seafood wet market in Wuhan, China is believed to be ground zero for COVID-19.

