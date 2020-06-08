Dunkin’ to Hire 25,000 New Employees

Citing signs that the economy is starting to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, Dunkin’ has unveiled plans to hire 25,000 workers in the coming months. The parent company of Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins says most of the jobs will be as counter workers and managers at its franchises. Dunkin’ has also revealed an addition to its employee benefits package: All workers will now have an option to sign up for an online college education through Southern New Hampshire University. To fill the openings, Dunkin’ is launching a national advertising campaign with TV spot that touts the perks of working for the company.

Dunkin’ isn’t the only fast-food company that’s embarking on a mass hiring spree. Last month, Taco Bell announced it’s adding 30,000 employees to its payroll.