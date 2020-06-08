Sony’s PS5 Event is Rescheduled

Attention gamers! Sony’s PlayStation 5 event is back on! The new date is this Thursday, June 11. According to PlayStation’s official Twitter account, the live stream will start at 1:00 pm Pacific Time. The event was scheduled to take place on June 4th but was postponed due to nationwide protests. The event, which will reveal what’s in store for the next generation of games, will stream live on both YouTube and Twitch.

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00pm Pacific time (9:00pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on #PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

The June 11 PS5 event will officially be broadcast at 1080p and 30 frames per second, though Sony notes the games being shown will look better while played on a PS5 with a 4K TV. https://t.co/adbpNa4ovf pic.twitter.com/3DunOJyLD9 — IGN (@IGN) June 8, 2020