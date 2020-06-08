Life

Sony’s PS5 Event is Rescheduled

Attention gamers! Sony’s PlayStation 5 event is back on! The new date is this Thursday, June 11. According to PlayStation’s official Twitter account, the live stream will start at 1:00 pm Pacific Time. The event was scheduled to take place on June 4th but was postponed due to nationwide protests. The event, which will reveal what’s in store for the next generation of games, will stream live on both YouTube and Twitch.

