WHO Now Says Asymptomatic Spread ‘Very Rare’

Even if you have COVID-19, the World Health Organization now says it’s unlikely that you’re spreading the virus. WHO head of emerging diseases and zoonosis, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove says detailed contract tracing has found transmission from asymptomatic and presymptomatic infection “very rare.”

Coronavirus patients without symptoms aren’t driving the spread of the virus, the WHO says. https://t.co/g9keojEKFj — CNBC (@CNBC) June 8, 2020

The WHO now says focus should be on finding and isolating those who do present with symptoms. So, staying home if you’re sick was the real answer? Did the world react too quickly in shutting down? Is there any reason to remain locked down now? Certainly, if you have symptoms and it’s still a good idea to be social distancing, washing your hands, and wearing a mask in public.