Elon Musk Slams Coachella. Coachella Slams Musk

Elon Musk put his own spin on the potential postponement of Coachella. In a tweet, Musk said, “Coachella should postpone itself until it stops sucking. Too much corporate sponsorship killed the vibe. Was good maybe 5 or 6 years ago when you could wonder around & find great unknown bands.” The Coachella responded simply. They posted a video from last year’s festival featuring Jaden Smith performing on top of a suspended Tesla with the caption “lol.” As you know, Musk is the CEO of Tesla. Musk replied, “Ok fine. That was good. Haha.” It has been widely reported that Coachella will be postponed until October because of public health concerns over coronavirus. There has been no official change of schedule yet.

