Keep Touching Your Face? Pet Store Suggests Cones for Coronavirus

We use them to keep our dogs from scratching and biting their injuries, why not use ’em to prevent us from touching our faces amid fears over the Coronavirus? A pet store owner in Beverly Hills thinks a cone of shame would be a great way to keep our own paws off our faces! In a Facebook post over the weekend, Premier Pet Supply owner Mike Palmer popped one of the cones around his neck citing the CDC’s recommendations to prevent the spread of the virus by keeping our hands off our faces. He added “You’re welcome” to the now-viral post.

