In Case You’re Wondering, Cocaine Doesn’t Cure Coronavirus

You’ve probably seen your fair share of COVID-19 memes by now, but the French government was actually compelled to debunk one meme that reads “Cocaine cures Coronavirus.” Yep, the French government, doing its part to spread public health awareness about COVID-19, had the Minister for Solidarity and Health tweet a pic of the meme with the caption “No, cocaine does not protect against COVID-19 and that guy in the men’s bathroom may have been lying.”

