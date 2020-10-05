‘Eskimo Pies’ Have a New Name

The Eskimo Pie ice cream bars you’ve come to love now have a new name.

This brand is the latest to change its name because of racist connotations.

Now when you go to the store just look for ‘Edy’s Pies’ in honor of the inventor of the treat Joseph Edy.

Ice cream bars formerly known as "Eskimo Pies" are now "Edy’s Pies" https://t.co/CXkgVoUtr5 pic.twitter.com/sxf63jyaJb — Eater (@Eater) October 5, 2020

The arctic child caricature is also gone from the packaging of the ice cream bar.

What do you think of the name change? Are there any other products that you feel should go through a name change?