Uber Deploying Food Trucks on Election Day

Uber is doing some special for all of you heading to the polls on Election Day by deploying free food trucks so you don’t get hangry while waiting to cast your vote.

The rideshare company plans to send out 180 food trucks to select cities across the country as part of a partnership with the nonprofit Pizza to the Polls.

Look for the trucks to begin giving out treats on October 24 and running through Election Day on November 3. If a truck sees a line they will pull up and hand out treats to voters, workers, volunteers, and even the future voters who can’t vote just yet.

The food trucks will be in select cities like Phoenix, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Gainsville, Atlanta, Louisville, Detroit, Ann Arbor, Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Reno, New York, Charlotte, Greensboro, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Charleston S.C., Nashville, Houston, Austin, and Milwaukee.

Along with handing out free food, Uber also plans to offer riders 50% off roundtrip rides to the polls.

Do you plan on taking the day off to vote on Election Day? Should Election Day be a national holiday?