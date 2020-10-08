Facebook Blocks Ad for Onions for Being “Sexual”

Yes, you read that correctly. Facebook recently blocked an ad for onions because it was “overtly sexual.”

Canadian seed company E.W. Gaze shared a photo of Walla Walla onions grouped together in a basket. Facebook’s explanation for blocking the photo was, “Products with Overtly Sexualized Positioning. Listings may not position products or services in a sexually aggressive manner.”

Gaze Seed company official Jason McLean said, “I guess something about the two round shapes there could be misconstrued as boobs or something, nude in some way.”

Facebook banned a photo of some onions for being too 'SEXY' https://t.co/Vsylph4IXM — The Sun Tech (@TheSunTech) October 7, 2020

The social media company did change its mind eventually. Meg Sinclair, Facebook said, “We use automated technology to keep nudity off our apps. “But sometimes it doesn’t know a walla walla onion from a, well, you know. We restored the ad and are sorry for the business’ trouble.”

