Details Are Out About ‘The Simpsons’ Halloween Special

This year, The Simpsons Halloween Special will be chock full of parodies.

Look for the cartoon series to parody Toy Story and Into the Spider-Verse on this year’s Treehouse of Horrors Special.

Images from the parodies have just been released and the special will go as far as animating the characters in the same style as the cartoon being parodied! How cool is that!

Check out the first images here https://t.co/H25gXKvVrg — NME (@NME) October 8, 2020

Treehouse of Horror XXXI will premiere on FOX on Sunday, October 18.

What’s been your favorite Treehouse of Horrors episode?