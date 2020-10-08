Thanks a Brunch: Miller High Life is Bringing Us “The Mimosa of Beers”

Miller High Life has teamed up with Philadelphia brewery Evil Genius to create the “mimosa of beers.”

Brunch So Hard is a mango orange IPA and is being called “The Mimosa of Beers,” playing off of High Life’s “champagne of beers slogan.

Miller High Life’s Associate Brand Manager Stephanie Pretopolous says that the drink is “great brunch pairing.”

Miller High Life Brings “The Mimosa Of Beers” To Brunch https://t.co/3qWIKUmSMX — Rod J (@RodJBeerVenture) October 7, 2020

At 6.5% ABV, the crew at Evil Genius believes the flavor of Brunch So Hard is reminiscent of the cereal Fruity Pebbles.

The limited-edition beer will only be sold in Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey starting October 12th.

