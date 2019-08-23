Facebook Knowledge of Data Use Exposed

It appears that Facebook was aware of potentially compromised user data as early as September 2015 – three months before the story broke that Cambridge Analytica was collecting private user information to profile and target voters in 2016. Newly released documents obtained by NBC News detail correspondence between employees discussing the political firm’s actions. Facebook counters that, at the time, the info was unsubstantiated and derived from a Cambridge Analytica competitor. The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint against Facebook earlier this Summer – accusing the company of making misleading statements when it claimed data risks were hypothetical – when it actually was aware of issues. Do you think Facebook knew of illicit data use all along? Do you think Facebook initially sought to profit from data mining their own users for profit and only clamped down when it was exposed?

Users are abandoning Facebook after reports that Cambridge Analytica acquired and used Facebook data on 50 million people. Will this social media giant become the next MySpace? Watch more on "Stay Tuned": https://t.co/QWtZX07c5H pic.twitter.com/5YKnxagsMw — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 22, 2018