Life

Could Gas Prices Drop Below $2 This Fall?

Posted on

Some experts think we could see some of the lowest gasoline prices in recent memory this coming fall. The average price has dropped 15 cents in the last 5 weeks. AAA predicts gas prices will continue to drop in the fall because of lower costs for crude oil, less demand for drivers and a shift to winter fuel blends. In the South and Southeastern parts of the United States, some areas could see prices drop below $2 as long as a major hurricane doesn’t threaten the region.

