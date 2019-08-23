Influencer Blames Instagram for $20K Debt

Keeping up with your jet-setter image on social media can add up quickly, as one Australian woman has found out. Fiona Melbul racked up $20,000 ($13,500 USD) in debt for a six-week vacation to the US, just so she could take the perfect influencer photos. The 27-year-old, who put everything on her credit cards, blames Instagram because receiving likes and comments from her jealous friends made her “feel good”. Melbul has now moved back in with her parents in an effort to get her finances back under control.

We’re done. Pull the plug.

